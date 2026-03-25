Domestic PNG supply priority, no shortage of diesel, petrol: Govt

16:09





Addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure.





Addressing concerns over LPG and fuel shortage amid the West Asia conflict, she asked the public not to believe any rumours and avoid panic buying. Sujata Sharma said, "Refineries operating at optimum capacity. We have the capacity to refine 26 crore tonne of crude oil annually. In the last two days, queues have been seen outside retail outlets and petrol pumps, and we observed panic buying. I want to assure the nation that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no scarcity in petrol pumps or the terminals supplying petrol to the pumps. Do not trust the rumours and avoid panic buying. Diesel and petrol prices have not been increased."





"Domestic PNG connection is the government's priority, and 100 per cent supply is being made available to consumers. 100 per cent CNG is also being made available to consumers," she added.





Noting the government's push for PNG infrastructure expansion, she said, "In Delhi, one order was passed where the road restoration charge has been scrapped, and pipelines are laid round the clock. A gazette notification was issued to streamline the timelines and approval process. The steps taken have shown good results.





2,20,000 consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG, and 2.5 lakh new applications have been received." After Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised aiding migrant labourers and requested states to extend cooperation to the Centre, the Joint Secretary of the Petroleum Ministry added that migrant labourers will get five kilograms cylinder on priority. The Centre has conducted 2700 raids and seized 2,000 cylinders amid black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders. -- ANI

The Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday said that the Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed.