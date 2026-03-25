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Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat amid ongoing session

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a fresh bomb threat via email on Wednesday, a day similar threats to the House surfaced just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation, officials said. 

According to sources, the latest email, sent in the early hours to the official email ID of the Assembly Speaker, alleged that bombs have been planted in the in the premises amid the ongoing assembly session.

The sender also made several provocative assertions and references in the message, they said.

The development comes a day after the Assembly received two threatening emails on Tuesday morning via an email to the assembly at 7.28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7.49 am, prompting a massive security drill ahead of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation.

Following the fresh threat, security agencies intensified checks in and around the Assembly premises.

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local police teams carried out anti-sabotage sweeps to rule out the presence of any explosive material, the officials said.

"We are taking every threat seriously. Thorough checking is being conducted and surveillance has been stepped up," a senior police officer said, adding that access control measures were further tightened.

Cyber experts and security agencies have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the email.

Technical surveillance, including IP tracking and email header analysis, is being used to identify the sender, the police said.  -- PTI

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