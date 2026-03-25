Congress gets final eviction notices for Akbar Road, Raisina Road offices

13:40

The new office of the Congress party





The party faces eviction of its old party office, which it has held since 1978, as this is the final notice sent by the estate department. The party continues to have its headquarters at its Akbar Road office, while the Indian Youth Congress functions from the Raisina Road premises.





The sources said that the notice was delivered a few days ago and has not even given a week's time to the grand old party. Sources in the party said the Congress is yet to formulate its strategy on the issue and may even approach court in view of the sudden notice. The Congress has already constructed its new party office at Indira Bhawan. -- PTI

The Congress party has received notices from the Estate department to vacate its 24, Akbar road office and 5, Raisina Road premises in Lutyens Delhi by March 28, according to sources.