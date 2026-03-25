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Car drags vendor for 100 metres over Rs 870 cigarette bill; driver held

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The driver of a car allegedly dragged a cigarette vendor for nearly 100 metres in Mumbai with a woman occupant holding him by his collar after he demanded Rs 870 for the cigarettes they purchased from him, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Oshiwara, an official said. 

"The victim was walking along New Link Road selling cigarettes when four unidentified persons arrived in a white WagonR car and purchased cigarettes worth Rs 870 from him. But when the vendor demanded money from them, they allegedly refused to pay and began arguing with him," he said. 

While the complainant was standing near the car, a woman sitting inside allegedly grabbed him by his collar. 

Just then, a shirtless man sitting in the vehicle reached out of the window and assaulted him, the police official added. 

The driver then started the vehicle and dragged the vendor for nearly 100 metres before fleeing the spot, he said. 

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR against four persons, including the woman, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and later arrested the car driver. -- PTI

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