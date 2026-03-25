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Bose Krishnamachari quit KMB following sexual harassment complaint: Biennale head

Wed, 25 March 2026
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A sexual harassment complaint against artist Bose Krishnamachari was "one of the reasons" for his resignation from the post of president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) in January, Kochi Biennale Foundation chairperson Venu Vasudevan said.

However, the co-founder of KMB and co-curator of its first edition in 2012, Krishnamachari said that the allegations are "misleading, unverified, and taken out of context". 

Krishnamachari had stepped down as the president of the biennale and as a member of the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, citing "personal and family reasons". 

"The Foundation's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) received a complaint of sexual harassment against Krishnamachari. Although I am not sure about the date, the incident was alleged to have happened in the last week of December," Venu told PTI. 

He added that the complaint was received in the first week of January. On whether the ICC has completed its investigation in the case, Venu said it is "not in his purview to divulge information on that". 

"I cannot divulge what's happening with the committee, that's not in my purview. That's a statutory committee, it has to go through this. It is one of the reasons why he resigned," he added. Responding to the allegations, Krishnamachari issued a statement saying "there are no pending complaints or legal proceedings against me before any competent authority in this regard".

"Over the past few days, certain media reports and communications have surfaced in connection with my resignation from the Kochi Biennale Foundation, alongside references to allegations that are misleading, unverified, and taken out of context," he told PTI. 

Krishnamachari added that there are "fabricated or altered emails and messages" being circulated online that are "malicious and legally actionable". -- PTI

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