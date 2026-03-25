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All-party meet on West Asia crisis begins

Wed, 25 March 2026
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The all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis began here Wednesday evening.

All Union ministers part of the Cabinet Committee on Security -- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- are representing the government.

Health Minister J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju are also part of the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to make a presentation before the participants.

Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal are among those attending the meeting. -- PTI

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