10 marine fishermen nabbed from turtle habitat in Odisha's Kendrapara

22:12





The fishing trawler, used by the fishermen, was also seized by the forest patrolling team.





The fishermen, who hail from the coastal districts, were later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, assistant conservator of forests, Manas Das, said.





The fishing vessel had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors contravening the provisions of various Acts, he added. -- PTI

Ten marine fishermen were arrested from the sea waters of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday for illegally fishing in the turtle congregation zone, a forest officer said.