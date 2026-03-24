Why people living in UP's Loni are living in a time bomb

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The eighth edition of the report published by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, analysed data from monitoring stations across 9,446 cities in 143 countries, regions and territories.





According to the report, Pakistan is the most polluted country, followed by Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Chad and Congo, with India at the sixth spot. Among the ten most polluted cities across the globe, five are from India-Loni, Byrnihat, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Ula.





"The world's 25 most polluted cities were all located in India, Pakistan and China, with India home to three of the four most polluted. Loni, India, was the most polluted city, recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 112.5 g/m-a nearly 23 per cent increase from 2024 and more than 22 times the WHO guideline," the report said.





Comparing this year's report to the previous year, 54 countries experienced a rise in the annual average of PM2.5, 75 saw a drop, two remained unchanged and 12 were newly represented in this year's dataset.





"Only 14 per cent of global cities met the World Health Organization (WHO) annual PM2.5 guideline of 5 g/m, down from 17 per cent the previous year. Only thirteen countries/territories met the WHO annual average PM2.5 guideline-French Polynesia, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, New Caledonia, Iceland, Bermuda, Reunion, Andorra, Australia, Grenada, Panama, Estonia," the report said.





Wildfires, intensified by climate change, played a major role in degrading global air quality in 2025. Record biomass emissions from Europe and Canada contributed to approximately 1,380 megatons of carbon.

India is the sixth most-polluted country when it comes to levels of fine particulate matter, a major air pollutant, while UP's Loni is the most polluted city across the globe and Delhi is at the fourth spot, according to the World Air Quality Report, 2025.