HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why people living in UP's Loni are living in a time bomb

Tue, 24 March 2026
Share:
16:11
image
India is the sixth most-polluted country when it comes to levels of fine particulate matter, a major air pollutant, while UP's Loni is the most polluted city across the globe and Delhi is at the fourth spot, according to the World Air Quality Report, 2025. 

The eighth edition of the report published by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, analysed data from monitoring stations across 9,446 cities in 143 countries, regions and territories. 

According to the report, Pakistan is the most polluted country, followed by Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Chad and Congo, with India at the sixth spot. Among the ten most polluted cities across the globe, five are from India-Loni, Byrnihat, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Ula. 

"The world's 25 most polluted cities were all located in India, Pakistan and China, with India home to three of the four most polluted. Loni, India, was the most polluted city, recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 112.5 g/m-a nearly 23 per cent increase from 2024 and more than 22 times the WHO guideline," the report said. 

Comparing this year's report to the previous year, 54 countries experienced a rise in the annual average of PM2.5, 75 saw a drop, two remained unchanged and 12 were newly represented in this year's dataset. 

"Only 14 per cent of global cities met the World Health Organization (WHO) annual PM2.5 guideline of 5 g/m, down from 17 per cent the previous year. Only thirteen countries/territories met the WHO annual average PM2.5 guideline-French Polynesia, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, New Caledonia, Iceland, Bermuda, Reunion, Andorra, Australia, Grenada, Panama, Estonia," the report said. 

Wildfires, intensified by climate change, played a major role in degrading global air quality in 2025. Record biomass emissions from Europe and Canada contributed to approximately 1,380 megatons of carbon.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran war: Rahul slams Modi for Covid reference
LIVE! Iran war: Rahul slams Modi for Covid reference

Serious consequences are imminent if...: Modi on Iran war
Serious consequences are imminent if...: Modi on Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rajya Sabha, detailing India's strategies to navigate the global energy crisis sparked by the West Asia conflict, including securing diverse energy sources and expanding strategic oil reserves.

Will Trump End The War On Friday?
Will Trump End The War On Friday?

'Was the five-day pause ever meant to hold, or was it simply another instrument of signaling, of positioning, of buying time in a war where even the pauses are tactical?' asks Prem Panicker in his must read daily blog on the Gulf War.

'Let's do it': Trump shifts onus of Iran war on Pentagon chief
'Let's do it': Trump shifts onus of Iran war on Pentagon chief

Donald Trump claims a senior defence official urged military action against Iran, revealing escalating tensions and ongoing negotiations in the Middle East.

Conversion disqualifies Scheduled Caste status, rules SC
Conversion disqualifies Scheduled Caste status, rules SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that individuals converting from Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism cannot retain Scheduled Caste status, reinforcing existing constitutional provisions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO