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Trump reposts Pak PM's offer to mediate

Tue, 24 March 2026
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Donald Trump has sparked fresh diplomatic speculation after reposting a statement by Shehbaz Sharif offering to mediate between the United States and Iran.

Sharif, in a post on X, said Pakistan was 'ready and honoured' to host and facilitate 'meaningful and conclusive talks' to resolve the ongoing conflict, subject to the consent of both Washington, DC and Tehran.

Trump's decision to share the post on Truth Social without comment has been interpreted by observers as a possible signal of backchannel diplomacy. 

Reports suggest Pakistan, along with Egypt and Trkiye, is quietly exploring avenues to broker a peace deal.

The White House, however, has struck a cautious note.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the situation as 'sensitive' and 'fluid,' cautioning against treating unconfirmed reports as final.

Amid growing speculation, reports indicate that indirect communication between the US and Iran is intensifying, with Pakistan emerging as a potential conduit.

CNN reported that US messages, including a list of demands, may have been relayed to Tehran through Pakistani channels.

The diplomatic activity follows Trump's recent decision to pause planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days, citing 'productive' conversations.

However, Iranian authorities continue to deny any direct negotiations with Washington, DC.  -- ANI

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