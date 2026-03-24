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The man the White House sees as Iran's future leader

Tue, 24 March 2026
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10:30
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
The US is considering the possibility of making Iran's parliament speaker a potential partner -- and even a future leader -- as US President Donald Trump is signalling towards willingness to come to the diplomatic table instead of military coercion in Iran, Politico reported. 

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the 64-year-old who has repeatedly called out the US and its allies' actions with strong retaliation, is seen by some officials in the White House as a potential leader who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war's next phase, the report stated. 

However, White House officials revealed to Politico that they are skimming through multiple options instead of putting all their eggs in a single basket. "He's a hot option," one administration official said, cautioning that no decisions have been made. "He's one of the highest...But we got to test them, and we can't rush into it," as per Politico.  -- ANI

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