Stock markets surge as Trump halts Iran strikes

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, in-line with a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points to 74,212.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 386.95 points to 22,899.60. From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Eternal, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest winners. Power Grid emerged as the only laggard from the pack.
Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically-located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days. -- PTI