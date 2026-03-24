Stock markets surge as Trump halts Iran strikes

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Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically-located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, in-line with a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points to 74,212.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 386.95 points to 22,899.60. From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Eternal, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest winners. Power Grid emerged as the only laggard from the pack.