HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Severe setback': Cong on Pak mediation reports

Tue, 24 March 2026
Share:
09:42
image
The Congress on Tuesday said that if reports of Pakistan being one of the intermediaries between the US-Israel and Iran are true, then they represent a "severe setback" and "rebuff" to India.
 
The opposition party claimed that in spite of India's undoubted military successes in Operation Sindoor, the sad reality is that thereafter Pakistan's diplomatic engagement and narrative management has been "markedly superior to that of the Modi government".
 
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said multiple reports in leading international media outlets have identified Pakistan as one of the intermediaries being used between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.
 
"If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India - and it is all attributable to the self-styled Vishwaguru," Ramesh said on X.
 
"For over a year, it has been abundantly clear that in spite of our undoubted military successes in Operation Sindoor, the sad reality is that thereafter Pakistan's diplomatic engagement and narrative management has been markedly superior to that of the Modi government," he said.
 
Pakistan which was in a hugely precarious situation, politically, socially, economically and globally, has received a fresh lease of life, Ramesh said.
 
"President Trump warmly and repeatedly embraced the man whose incendiary and inflammatory rhetoric formed the backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 2025, and hosted Field Marshall Asim Munir twice in the White House (including for an unprecedented lunch). The Pakistani establishment has developed a cosy relationship with President Trump's immediate circle," he claimed.
 
"Mr. Modi's ill-advised visit to Israel, that ended just two days before the unprovoked US-Israel aerial assaults on Iran began, will go down in our political history as a singularly disastrous choice - one that has made us retreat from a position where we could and should have mediated," the Congress leader said.
 
The prime minister's "huglomacy" stands brutally exposed, he said, adding that the country is being forced to pay a price for this. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stock markets surge as Trump halts Iran strikes
LIVE! Stock markets surge as Trump halts Iran strikes

Bombing Won't Make Iran Surrender
Bombing Won't Make Iran Surrender

It is time for India to step up and get Russia, China and Europe to agree to a joint appeal to all combatants. Time is of essence, tomorrow may be too late, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale, former head of the history division, ministry of...

Pakistan mediating between US and Iran? White House says...
Pakistan mediating between US and Iran? White House says...

The White House has responded cautiously to reports of Pakistan offering to mediate between the US and Iran, amid ongoing tensions and potential talks.

Me and ayatollah will run Strait of Hormuz: Trump
Me and ayatollah will run Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Trump said that the strait will be "open very soon" if ongoing negotiations with Tehran continue successfully.

Pak PM speaks to Iran prez, calls for urgent de-escalation
Pak PM speaks to Iran prez, calls for urgent de-escalation

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for urgent de-escalation and dialogue in West Asia during a phone call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing serious concern over ongoing hostilities.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO