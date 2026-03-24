Sensex jumps 1,516 pts amid Iran war pause

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The Nifty 50 opened at 22,878.45, gaining 365.80 points or 1.62 per cent, while the BSE Sensex surged by 1,516.08 points or 2.09 per cent to open at 74,212.47. Market experts noted that despite the recovery, uncertainty continues to weigh on investor sentiment. -- ANI

The domestic share markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday, taking a breather from recent selling pressure, with both benchmark indices registering strong gains in early trade. However, market volatility remained high amid ongoing uncertainty linked to the Strait of Hormuz.