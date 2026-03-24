Rupee slumps 35 paise to settle at all-time low of 93.88 against US dollar

19:15

The rupee dropped 35 paise to 93.88 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strengthening greenback against major crosses and elevated global crude prices spooked investors.





Foreign fund outflows amid uncertainties over the West Asia crisis further weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.66 against the greenback and remained volatile throughout the session.





It eventually settled at 93.88 (provisional), down 35 paise from its previous close.





The rupee breached the 94-level against the US dollar for the first time on Monday, before closing flat at 93.53.