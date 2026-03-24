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RCB among most compelling franchises: Birla

Tue, 24 March 2026
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A consortium comprising of Aditya Birla Group, American sports investor David Blitzer, US private equity firm Blackstone and India media giants Times of India acquired IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru for $1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,706 crore).

Here are the first reactions from Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group after the acquisition of RCB.

'Over the past 2 decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy,' Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, said in a media release.

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