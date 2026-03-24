RBI Net-Bought $2.52 Bn In Jan





During the reported month, the RBI bought $27.99 billion, while it sold $25.47 billion. The central bank had net sold $10 billion in December. In the current financial year till January, the central bank net sold $50.78 billion.





In 2024-2025, the central bank net sold $34.5 billion.





The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose to $67.77 billion by the end of January, against $62.35 billion by the end of December.





Short positions in less than 1 year fell by around $3 billion, while those in longer than 1-year tenure rose by around $9 billion.





Of the $67 billion net short dollar position, $9.47 billion was in one-month contracts, $7.88 billion in 1-3 month tenures, $10.13 billion position is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $40.27 billion was in more than a year contract.





The maturity profile of outstanding forwards suggests a shift towards longer-tenor contracts, moving away from a concentration in short-term forwards until January 2025, a report by the State Bank of India said.





This helps ease near-term settlement pressures by pushing maturities further out, providing some relief amid rising external shocks, from trade disruptions to geopolitical conflict, although higher swap and hedging costs may offset some of the benefits during periods of volatility, the report said.

-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

The last time the central bank was a net buyer was in May 2025.