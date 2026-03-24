Palghar girl skips rabies shot after being scratched by dog; dies

18:53

A nine-year-old girl has died of rabies after she failed to take the vaccine shots, citing fear of injections in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.





Kashish Sahni, a Class 4 student and resident of Nalasopara West, succumbed to the infection at a hospital on Monday, six months after she sustained a minor injury from a stray dog while walking with her grandfather, they said.





According to officials, while the child had been taken to a hospital a day after she was scratched by a dog, she reportedly cried and refused to take the anti-rabies vaccine out of fear of injections.





The wound subsequently healed and was ignored.





Officials said the girl's condition deteriorated four days ago, she refused food and water, and her eyes had turned red.





"She was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, where she succumbed during treatment. The death report cited rabies as the cause," said Shruti Shenoy, secretary of the housing society where the child resided.





Dr Bhakti Chaudhary, medical officer from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's health department, announced a primary investigation.





"We are examining family members and other children who were in close contact with the girl. We appeal to parents to be vigilant, as children often hide minor animal bites or scratches due to a fear of injections," Dr Chaudhary said. -- PTI