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Pakistan offers to host US-Iran talks

Tue, 24 March 2026
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Pakistan has offered to host talks aimed at ending the ongoing Iran conflict, positioning itself as a potential mediator in a crisis with significant implications for regional stability and energy flows affecting India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad is ready to 'facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks' between Iran and the United States.

In a post on X, Sharif stated that Pakistan would be 'honoured' to host negotiations, subject to the consent of both Washington, DC and Tehran, with the aim of achieving a comprehensive settlement to the conflict.  -- Agencies

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