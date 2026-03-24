HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Noida hospital sealed over sale of newborn girl

Tue, 24 March 2026
Share:
20:59
image
A private hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was sealed on Tuesday after its owner and two staff members were allegedly found involved in the sale of a five-day-old girl, police and health officials said.

A police team arrested the hospital owner, a sanitation worker and an operation theatre technician, while a nurse and her husband are absconding, they said.

Following the arrests, the chief medical officer (CMO) constituted a three-member inquiry committee.

The licence of the private hospital, Navjeevan, located under Bisrakh police station limits, was cancelled and the facility was sealed, a senior district health officer said, adding that further investigation by the health department is underway.

Police said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 143(2) and 143(4) (human trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act at Bisrakh police station.

According to police, the action came based on a tip-off that an employee of the hospital had demanded Rs 2.6 lakh from a person on the pretext of facilitating the adoption of a newborn girl.

Acting on the input, teams from the anti-human trafficking unit and Bisrakh police carried out a joint operation.

"During the operation, contact was established with the complainant and the child was safely recovered. As per the directions of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the baby has been sent to Sai Kripa Shelter Home," police said.

The arrestees have been identified as hospital owner Yashika Garg (33), sanitation worker Gajendra Singh (35) and operation theatre technician Ranjit Singh (24).

Police said efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused, while further investigation is in progress.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump dials Modi, discusses keeping Hormuz Strait open
Trump dials Modi, discusses keeping Hormuz Strait open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed the Middle East crisis, with a focus on the Strait of Hormuz.

LIVE! India 'indispensable' for peace in Indo-Pacific: US
LIVE! India 'indispensable' for peace in Indo-Pacific: US

Pak PM Sharif offers to host US-Iran peace talks
Pak PM Sharif offers to host US-Iran peace talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to host talks between the US and Iran to help resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, following reports of Pakistan's involvement in backchannel diplomacy.

Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials
Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials

Trump claimed on social media that recent US-Iran discussions were 'very good and productive' and aimed at a 'complete and total resolution' of the conflict.

No permission needed to pass through Hormuz: India
No permission needed to pass through Hormuz: India

A senior government official confirms that Indian vessels do not require permission to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, despite regional tensions. Several Indian ships, including LPG tankers, have safely crossed the strait, ensuring...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO