HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Net FDI In The Red For 5th Month In A Row

Tue, 24 March 2026
Share:
10:46
image
Net foreign direct investment (FDI)  remained negative for the fifth consecutive month in January, weighed down by sustained repatriation and steady outbound investments by domestic firms, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.

Net FDI stood at negative $1.39 billion in January 2026 compared to negative $492 million in December 2025.

While gross FDI inflows remained stable at $5.67 billion in January, repatriation and disinvestment by foreign investors continued to be elevated at $4.92 billion, limiting net inflows.

Direct investment during the month stood at $750 million, down from $2.54 billion in December. Outward FDI by Indian companies remained robust at $2.14 billion, further weighing on net flows.

Net FDI during April-January FY26 stood at $1.65 billion, lower than $2.16 billion in the same period last year, indicating a moderation in overall net inflows despite healthy gross investments.

Around 75 per cent of the outward FDI flows were directed to the US, Singapore, the UK, and the UAE during the period.

Meanwhile, portfolio flows continued to remain under pressure. Net portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $1.92 billion in January compared to the outflow of $4.22 billion in December.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) accounted for a bulk of the outflows at $2.41 billion during the month.

Overall foreign investment flows, including both FDI and portfolio investment, remained at a negative $3.31 billion in January, although narrower than the outflow of $4.71 billion in December.

-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran announces 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4
LIVE! Iran announces 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4

Bombing Won't Make Iran Surrender
Bombing Won't Make Iran Surrender

It is time for India to step up and get Russia, China and Europe to agree to a joint appeal to all combatants. Time is of essence, tomorrow may be too late, asserts Colonel Anil A Athale, former head of the history division, ministry of...

The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat via email hours before the scheduled budget presentation, prompting heightened security measures and an investigation.

Modi's ill-advised...: Cong slams PM on Pak mediation reports
Modi's ill-advised...: Cong slams PM on Pak mediation reports

The Congress party has criticised the Indian government's diplomatic strategy, claiming a 'severe setback' if reports of Pakistan mediating between the US-Israel and Iran are accurate. The party alleges Pakistan's diplomatic engagement...

Pakistan mediating between US and Iran? White House says...
Pakistan mediating between US and Iran? White House says...

The White House has responded cautiously to reports of Pakistan offering to mediate between the US and Iran, amid ongoing tensions and potential talks.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO