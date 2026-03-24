Mojtaba Khamenei ready to negotiate with US: Israel media

13:51





Ahrnaooth cited a coversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. intermediary Steve Witkoff which was approved by the highest level in Iran. Earlier, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry had dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims of talks with Iran, saying Tehran has had no negotiations with Washington over the past 24 days of the unprovoked US-Israel war against the Islamic Republic.





The key development comes after United States President Donald Trump on Monday said the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, will be "open very soon" amid the conflict in West Asia and suggested that he envisions it being managed jointly by the US and Iran.





Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said that the strait will be "open very soon" if ongoing negotiations with Tehran continue successfully. He added that he and the newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, will "jointly" control the critical shipping and global energy route.





"It'll be jointly controlled. Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is," the US President added. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical transit route that normally handles 15 million barrels per day of crude oil and 5 million barrels per day of oil products, representing roughly 25 per cent of global seaborne oil trade. However, due to the conflict in the region, the waterway has been considered high-risk for transit, choking the global energy supply. -- ANI

Arab News has cited Israeli Media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth to report that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was prepared to negotiate with the Americans.