Modi calls for dialogue, diplomacy in West Asia

14:58





Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected."





The Prime Minister informed that since the outbreak of the war, he has held multiple phone discussions with leaders of the region and confirmed India's continuous engagement with all Gulf countries, Iran, Israel, and the United States.





"Around one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries, and ensuring the safety of their lives and livelihoods is also a major concern for India. Many ships from around the world are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, and a large number of Indian crew members are on board them, which is also a major concern for India. In such a difficult situation, it is necessary that from this Upper House of India's Parliament, a united voice for peace and dialogue should go out to the entire world," he said.





"Since the start of the war, I have held two rounds of phone conversations with the heads of state of most countries in West Asia. We are in continuous contact with all the Gulf countries, and we are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States," PM Modi said.





The Prime Minister said that India is prioritising the safety of its citizens during the West Asia conflict, noting that over 3,75,000 Indians have been safely evacuated so far, including more than 1,000 from Iran, while urging all sides to seek a peaceful resolution. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a united voice promoting peace and dialogue globally, as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts trade, energy supplies, and affects the safety of millions of Indians in the Gulf.