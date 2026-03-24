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Mamata resigns from 23 offices ahead of Bengal polls

Tue, 24 March 2026
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Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday resigned from 23 offices and positions she held across departments and affiliated bodies, according to an official communication.

In a letter from the state's home department, its counterparts in the state government were directed to initiate necessary steps for the acceptance of her resignation from the posts, as well as from any other positions that may not have been explicitly listed in her communique.

Banerjee is fighting the Assembly polls from the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata against the state's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.. "I am directed to forward a copy of the communication which would reveal that Mamata Banerjee has, with immediate effect, resigned from the offices/posts as mentioned in the enclosed list," the letter stated.

The incumbent CM resigned as head of state health mission, and as chairperson of the state wildlife board, ecotourism advisory board, committee for the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the governing body of the West Bengal Urdu Academy, among other positions. 

She also tendered her resignation as the chief of the organising committee of the Bangla Sangeet Mela, and as the head of the state SC and Tribes advisory councils.

Banerjee also stepped down from the state Industrial Investment Promotion Board as well as from the State Disaster Management Authority. 

Departments have also been asked to ensure that 'necessary action may kindly be initiated forthwith for acceptance of resignation in respect of all such offices/posts'.

The communication further directed officials to submit a compliance report on the acceptance of the resignations by 4 pm on Wednesday.

In her communication to the Chief Minister's Office, Banerjee requested that steps be taken for acceptance of her resignation from all such roles, including those held in entities not covered in the enclosed list.

Officials said the move requires immediate administrative follow-up across departments to formalise the relinquishment of responsibilities.  -- PTI

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