Is Pak mediating between Iran and US? White House says...

08:38

Amid reports of Pakistan positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US's and Israel's war against Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to confirm the development.





In response to an query, Leavitt said that it should not be deemed as final until it is formally announced by the White House.





"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," Leavitt told ANI.





According to Financial Times, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir called United States President Donald Trump on Sunday and offered to mediate between the US and Iran.





'Two officials familiar with the discussions said that Pakistan has pitched Islamabad as a possible venue for talks as early as this week involving senior figures from the Trump administration and Iran,' the Financial Times reported.





The reports of conversation between the Pakistani and Iranian leaders came at around the same time when Trump announced that he was delaying his threat to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants after 'very good and productive' conversations with Tehran to end the war.