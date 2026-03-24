Iran war: Rahul slams Modi for Covid reference

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The horrific images of the endless burning pyres in 2021





Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi said, "If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised." Asked about reports of Pakistan being one of the intermediaries between the US-Israel and Iran, and India's stand on the West Asia crisis, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Our foreign policy is PM Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the results of this, everybody considers this a universal joke."





"US President Donald Trump knows exactly what Mr. Modi can do and what Mr. Modi cannot do. If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised, it is obvious," Gandhi said.





"Yesterday he made an irrelevant speech. He is the prime minister of India, he must appear to be as the PM of India, he has no position. It is sad that this would bring harm to people. It is the beginning -- LPG, petrol, fertilizer, all these would pose a problem. Modi ji said COVID-like time is coming. He has forgotten what had happened then, how many people had died and what kind of tragedies had unfolded," Gandhi said. -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 reference in his statement to Parliament on the West Asia situation, saying he has forgotten what had happened during the pandemic and the kind of tragedies that had unfolded back then. Gandhi alleged that India's foreign policy has become "Modi's personal foreign policy" which is being considered as a "universal joke".