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Iran announces 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4

Tue, 24 March 2026
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the 78th wave of its retaliatory campaign, "Operation True Promise 4", targeting Israeli sites and several United States military bases in the region, according to Press TV. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said the latest phase of the operation involved missile and drone strikes against " highly sensitive" Israeli targets, such as Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Eilat, as well as several US military bases across the region. The latest phase, it noted, "has set a distinct record in the timeline of the war." According to Press TV, the Corps described the new phase as a significant escalation, saying missiles were launched while millions of people in Iran held large rallies with "clenched fists" expressing support for the government.

According to the statement, targets in the port city of Eilat, Dimona, which hosts Israel's nuclear reactor complex nearby, and northern Tel Aviv were struck using Emad and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems along with attack drones. 

The IRGC said the latest strikes marked the second time Dimona had been targeted in recent days, following an earlier counterstrike that it claimed caused more than 200 casualties in Dimona and the nearby city of Arad. The statement added that several US military bases in the region were also targeted during the 78th wave of attacks.

The IRGC further said it was "negotiating with the vile, child-killing aggressors through impact-driven operations," describing the strikes as part of a broader response to what Tehran says are attacks against Iran. It also warned that the situation could escalate further, noting that many IRGC combat units and millions of members of the Basij volunteer force had not yet been deployed. -- ANI

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