Indian crew members in ships stuck in Hormuz Strait: PM

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"About 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Safeguarding their life and livelihoods is a matter of great concern for India. Several ships are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Indian crew members are stuck on those ships in large numbers. This too is a cause of major concern for India. In such a difficult situation, it is important that India's Upper House sends out a united voice of peace and dialogue."

PM Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha today on the West Asia crisis: "It has been more than 3 weeks since the war in West Asia started. The war has caused a serious energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. The war has impacted our trade routes. With this, the routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers has been affected.