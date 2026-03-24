HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt closely monitoring situation in West Asia, Gulf region

Tue, 24 March 2026
Share:
22:24
image
The government is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, including its impact on India's external trade, shipping routes and logistics chains, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that stakeholders reported disruption of maritime and air cargo routes through the Middle East, increase in freight costs due to rerouting and war risk surcharges, cargo accumulation at ports and logistics hubs, and financial stress arising from longer transit cycles.

"The Government has been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, including its impact on India's external trade, shipping routes and logistics chains," he said.

He added that these concerns were raised across sectors, including agricultural products, textiles, engineering goods and other export consignments.

The minister said that the government's response has focused on coordinated trade facilitation, logistics support, customs simplification, maritime monitoring, and engagement with concerned stakeholders to reduce the impact of the disruption on India's exports, including exports to the wider Gulf region. 

In a separate reply, he said during April-January this fiscal, the country's total exports of merchandise and services rose 5.26 per cent from $679.02 billion in 2024-25 (Apr-Jan) to $714.73 billion.

Exports were worth $497.90 billion in 2020-21 and $828.25 billion in 2024-25.

"This consistent expansion underscores India's ability to sustain diversified and resilient export growth, positioning the country as a strong player in global trade even under challenging external conditions," Prasada said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RCB among most compelling franchises: Birla
LIVE! RCB among most compelling franchises: Birla

Trump dials Modi, talks focus on keeping Hormuz open
Trump dials Modi, talks focus on keeping Hormuz open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed the Middle East crisis, with a focus on the Strait of Hormuz.

Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium Acquire IPL Champions RCB for Rs Rs 16,660 crore
Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium Acquire IPL Champions RCB for Rs Rs 16,660 crore

A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group emerged the lead bidder to acquire IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a whopping Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium Acquire IPL Champions RCB for Rs Rs 16,660 crore.

Pak PM Sharif offers to host US-Iran peace talks
Pak PM Sharif offers to host US-Iran peace talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to host talks between the US and Iran to help resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, following reports of Pakistan's involvement in backchannel diplomacy.

Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials
Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials

Trump claimed on social media that recent US-Iran discussions were 'very good and productive' and aimed at a 'complete and total resolution' of the conflict.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO