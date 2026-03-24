Govt closely monitoring situation in West Asia, Gulf region

22:24

The government is closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, including its impact on India's external trade, shipping routes and logistics chains, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.





In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that stakeholders reported disruption of maritime and air cargo routes through the Middle East, increase in freight costs due to rerouting and war risk surcharges, cargo accumulation at ports and logistics hubs, and financial stress arising from longer transit cycles.





"The Government has been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, including its impact on India's external trade, shipping routes and logistics chains," he said.





He added that these concerns were raised across sectors, including agricultural products, textiles, engineering goods and other export consignments.





The minister said that the government's response has focused on coordinated trade facilitation, logistics support, customs simplification, maritime monitoring, and engagement with concerned stakeholders to reduce the impact of the disruption on India's exports, including exports to the wider Gulf region.





In a separate reply, he said during April-January this fiscal, the country's total exports of merchandise and services rose 5.26 per cent from $679.02 billion in 2024-25 (Apr-Jan) to $714.73 billion.





Exports were worth $497.90 billion in 2020-21 and $828.25 billion in 2024-25.





"This consistent expansion underscores India's ability to sustain diversified and resilient export growth, positioning the country as a strong player in global trade even under challenging external conditions," Prasada said. -- PTI