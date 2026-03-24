Govt calls all-party meeting on West Asia crisis tomorrow

14:09





CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat, and others were also present at the meeting. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.





Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. -- ANI

The Government of India has called for an all-party meeting on March 25 (Wednesday) at 5 PM on the West Asia crisis. Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting in the wake of recent global and regional security events, and also to review India's defence preparedness.