Foetus found in refrigerator at flat in Kerala, couple questioned

00:28





According to the police, the search was carried out, following a tip-off, at a flat in Chathedathuparambu near Kodungallur in the evening.





As per the FIR, a 23-year-old man from Anappuzha in Thrissur district and a 28-year-old woman from Kottuvally in Ernakulam district were staying in a flat in Rose Villa, Chathedathuparambu.





During the search, police found a green box marked "AMY" inside the refrigerator, in which a foetus, estimated to be around three to four months old, was kept, the FIR said.





On questioning, the couple told police that they had been married for about a year and were working in an event management firm.





The woman claimed that on March 20, at around 11 pm, she experienced severe abdominal pain and the foetus was expelled while she was in the bathroom.





As she had studied nursing, she allegedly cut the umbilical cord herself after her husband brought a pair of scissors from a neighbouring apartment, officials said.





Unable to dispose of the foetus, they kept it in the refrigerator, the police said. -- PTI

The police on Monday recovered a foetus preserved in a refrigerator at an apartment in Kodungallur here and questioned a couple in connection with the incident.