HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fadnavis talks about his past friendship with Uddhav

Tue, 24 March 2026
Share:
22:19
image
The Maharashtra Legislative Council saw a friendly exchange of words on Tuesday as Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and eight other MLCs were given a warm farewell by the Upper House.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke about his friendship and long association with Thackeray before going different ways in 2019, while the latter made an oblique reference about the Bharatiya Janata Party leader aligning with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the 2022 split in the regional party.

Besides Thackeray, the council also gave a farewell to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena), Amol Mitkari (Nationalist Congress Party), Shashikant Shinde (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), Rajesh Rathod (Congress) and BJP members Dadarao Keche, Sanjay Kanekar, Ranjeet Sinh Mohite-Patil, and Sandeep Joshi.

The six-year term of these MLCs will end in May and they were given farewell on the penultimate day of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature.

Fadnavis recalled his party BJP's earlier alliance with the united Shiv Sena and his association with Thackeray, and their subsequent split in 2019.

The CM maintained he grew closer to Thackeray, who headed the united Shiv Sena, in 2010 and their personal bond took further roots in 2014.

"We developed friendship. I will not say it is not there (now)," Fadnavis said. 

The chief minister said his (Thackeray's) temperament was not like a typical politician.

"Many a time he (Thackeray) is seen clashing, launching a strong attack, counter attack. But this is not his original temperament. His original temperament is measured and maintaining relations," Fadnavis stated. 

Fadnavis further said Thackeray never bothered about consequences. In his farewell speech, Thackeray said, "If you knew me so well then why did you hold someone else's hand," an apparent reference to Shiv Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now aligned with the BJP. 

Thackeray also demanded that the despite not having the required members, there should be Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both houses of the state legislature.

Both the houses currently do not have LoPs.

Thackeray listed the work done by him during his tenure as CM (November 2019-June 2022), especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

On his farewell day, Shiv Sena-UBT MLAs Aaditya Thackeray, Mahesh Sawant, Varun Sardesai, Bala Nar and Kailash Patil were present in the visitors' gallery.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump dials Modi, discusses keeping Hormuz Strait open
Trump dials Modi, discusses keeping Hormuz Strait open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed the Middle East crisis, with a focus on the Strait of Hormuz.

LIVE! India 'indispensable' for peace in Indo-Pacific: US
LIVE! India 'indispensable' for peace in Indo-Pacific: US

Pak PM Sharif offers to host US-Iran peace talks
Pak PM Sharif offers to host US-Iran peace talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered to host talks between the US and Iran to help resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, following reports of Pakistan's involvement in backchannel diplomacy.

Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials
Trump keen to secure deal with Iran: Israeli officials

Trump claimed on social media that recent US-Iran discussions were 'very good and productive' and aimed at a 'complete and total resolution' of the conflict.

No permission needed to pass through Hormuz: India
No permission needed to pass through Hormuz: India

A senior government official confirms that Indian vessels do not require permission to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, despite regional tensions. Several Indian ships, including LPG tankers, have safely crossed the strait, ensuring...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO