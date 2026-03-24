Fadnavis talks about his past friendship with Uddhav

22:19

The Maharashtra Legislative Council saw a friendly exchange of words on Tuesday as Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray and eight other MLCs were given a warm farewell by the Upper House.





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke about his friendship and long association with Thackeray before going different ways in 2019, while the latter made an oblique reference about the Bharatiya Janata Party leader aligning with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after the 2022 split in the regional party.





Besides Thackeray, the council also gave a farewell to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena), Amol Mitkari (Nationalist Congress Party), Shashikant Shinde (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), Rajesh Rathod (Congress) and BJP members Dadarao Keche, Sanjay Kanekar, Ranjeet Sinh Mohite-Patil, and Sandeep Joshi.





The six-year term of these MLCs will end in May and they were given farewell on the penultimate day of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature.





Fadnavis recalled his party BJP's earlier alliance with the united Shiv Sena and his association with Thackeray, and their subsequent split in 2019.





The CM maintained he grew closer to Thackeray, who headed the united Shiv Sena, in 2010 and their personal bond took further roots in 2014.





"We developed friendship. I will not say it is not there (now)," Fadnavis said.





The chief minister said his (Thackeray's) temperament was not like a typical politician.





"Many a time he (Thackeray) is seen clashing, launching a strong attack, counter attack. But this is not his original temperament. His original temperament is measured and maintaining relations," Fadnavis stated.





Fadnavis further said Thackeray never bothered about consequences. In his farewell speech, Thackeray said, "If you knew me so well then why did you hold someone else's hand," an apparent reference to Shiv Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now aligned with the BJP.





Thackeray also demanded that the despite not having the required members, there should be Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both houses of the state legislature.





Both the houses currently do not have LoPs.





Thackeray listed the work done by him during his tenure as CM (November 2019-June 2022), especially during the coronavirus pandemic.





On his farewell day, Shiv Sena-UBT MLAs Aaditya Thackeray, Mahesh Sawant, Varun Sardesai, Bala Nar and Kailash Patil were present in the visitors' gallery. -- PTI