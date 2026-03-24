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Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of presentation of budget

Tue, 24 March 2026
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Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am. 

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation. "We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said. 

The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Gupta and Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added. PTI

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