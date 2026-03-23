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Cabs should be equipped to accommodate wheelchairs: SC

Tue, 24 March 2026
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The Supreme Court has emphasised the need to improve transport access for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and opined that cabs should be equipped to accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said apps can have a provision for specified cabs which have been accordingly modified for PwDs.

It stressed the need to use carriers and specially modified cabs for PwDs to ensure effective access for them.

The top court has sought assistance from additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati on the issue.

The lawyer appearing for the Union government informed the bench that accessibility-related issues in public transport are presently under consideration of the concerned department.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shivjeet Singh Raghav seeking to ensure better first and last-mile access for PwDs. -- PTI

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