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Bahrain pushes UNSC resolution to use force in Hormuz

Tue, 24 March 2026
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In a significant diplomatic escalation against Tehran, Bahrain has circulated a draft United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution aimed at authorising member states to 'use all necessary means' to curb Iranian threats and ensure free passage of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

The text explicitly condemns ongoing threats against commercial shipping, highlighting the severe consequences such actions have on international trade, energy security, and the global economy.

The proposal authorises member states, acting independently or through multinational maritime partnerships, to 'use all necessary means' in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including within the territorial waters of coastal states, to ensure free passage and counter attempts to block or disrupt navigation, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The draft states, 'We are determining that Iran's actions near and around the Strait of Hormuz, including its recurring threats and attacks on commercial and merchant vessels, and actions impeding the freedom of navigation, constitute a threat to international peace and security.'

However, it was unlikely to get through the UNSC, where Russia and China had veto power.

Moving beyond mere condemnation, the resolution is framed as an operational text under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

This legal framework would grant member states the authority to take 'concrete action' at sea, marking a departure from previous resolutions that focused solely on diplomatic rebukes.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the proposal calls for the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately cease all attacks against merchant and commercial vessels, as well as any attempts to 'impede lawful transit passage or freedom of navigation' in and around the strategic waterway.

The draft notes, "The Security Council authorizes Member States, acting nationally or through voluntary multinational naval partnerships, for which advance notification has been provided to the Security Council, to use all necessary means, in and around the Strait of Hormuz, including within the territorial waters of littoral states within or bordering the Strait of Hormuz, to secure transit passage and to repress, neutralize, and deter attempts to close, obstruct, or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, until such time as the Council decides otherwise."

To ensure accountability, the resolution stipulates that any military or maritime actions taken under this mandate must be reported quarterly to the Security Council.

As per the details shared by The Jerusalem Post, the draft also expresses a readiness to impose further measures, including 'targeted sanctions', against any actors found to be undermining the freedom of navigation.

While the text is expected to undergo various revisions as it is debated among Security Council members, the move signals an increasingly assertive stance by Gulf states as they seek 'active measures' to secure the world's most vital energy transit route.  -- ANI

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