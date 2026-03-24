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Attacking ships in Hormuz Strait unacceptable: PM

Tue, 24 March 2026
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In Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "I have spoken to the Heads of States of most of the West Asian countries twice. We are in continuous communication with all Gulf countries. We are also in communication with Iran, Israel and US. Our goal is the reinstatement of peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. 

"We have also spoken to them about de-escalation and the opening of Strait of Hormuz. Attacks on commercial ships and obstruction in an international sea route like the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. India has opposed attacks on civilians, civil infrastructure, and infrastructure related to energy and transport. 

"India is making continuous efforts for the safe passage of Indian ships even in these times of war. For a solution to this crisis, India has suggested dialogue. Threat on anyone's life in this war is not in the interest of humankind. So, India's efforts have been to encourage all parties for peaceful solutions."

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