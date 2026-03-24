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As US pauses war, Israel strikes 50 targets in Iran

Tue, 24 March 2026
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Israeli Defence Forces said on Tuesday that it conducted over 50 overnight military strikes on the targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and attacked its command centres, weapons storage facilities and aerial defence systems.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces said that it has conducted over 3000 strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

The IDF wrote on X, "3,000+ strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion. Yesterday, the IDF targeted IRGC command centers, weapons storage facilities, and aerial defense systems. Overnight, an additional 50+ targets were struck, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites."

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Al Jazeera Breaking reported in Tuesday that explosions were heard in Baghdad. It further mentioned that the death toll rose to 14 after a US airstrike on PMF base in Iraq.

Al Jazeera Breaking cited Iranian media and said that energy infrastructure in the country was attacked.

It also noted that Bahrain said a fire broke out at a facility due to "criminal Iranian aggression".

Six people have been lightly injured after an Iranian missile hit Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

It mentioned a Chanel 12 report that cited police who said that a munition carrying about 100 kilograms of explosives impacted central Tel Aviv. Multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged in the attack. Missile parts also impacted in Rosh Ha'ayin, east of Tel Aviv. -- ANI

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