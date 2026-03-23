We need to be prepared again like during Covid times: PM

14:37

"The difficult conditions created in the world by this war are likely to have lasting effects for a long time, so we must be prepared and remain united. We have faced such challenges with unity during the COVID period, and now we need to be prepared again...





"Since the war began, more than 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely to India. From Iran, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students. In view of the situation, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 and 12 exams in the schools in Gulf countries and is taking necessary steps to ensure students' education continues without disruption...





"A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and many essential items comes to India through the Strait of Hormuz route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging.





"Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. As we all know, the country imports 60% of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers.





"At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth..."

PM on the West Asia conflict: