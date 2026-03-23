Want to visit Afghanistan? There's been a surge in visits

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Despite years of conflict and ongoing challenges, including security concerns and economic hardship, Afghan officials say the tourism sector is showing signs of life. Tolonews reported the spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture saying that in the first eleven months of 1404, more than 9,500 foreign tourists travelled to provinces known for their rich history and cultural landmarks, such as Herat, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Ghazni and Kabul.





Khabib Ghufran, the ministry's spokesperson, said, "In the year 1404 (solar calendar), tourists visited various provinces and regions of Afghanistan. In the first eleven months alone, their number exceeded 9,500." -- ANI

Afghanistan has seen a notable rise in foreign tourists during the year 1404 of the solar calendar (corresponding to 2025), as visitors from across the world explored its historical and cultural heritage, according to a report by Tolonews.