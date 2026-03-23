Unfounded: Iran Embassy on $2 million levy on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

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In a post on X, the mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations. "In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasized that such claims are unfounded," the Embassy noted. -- ANI

he Embassy of Iran in India has officially dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran is imposing a levy of USD 2 million on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.