HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unfounded: Iran Embassy on $2 million levy on vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Mon, 23 March 2026
Share:
17:13
image
he Embassy of Iran in India has officially dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran is imposing a levy of USD 2 million on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. 

In a post on X, the mission clarified its position regarding the strategic waterway through a formal statement addressing the allegations. "In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasized that such claims are unfounded," the Embassy noted. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iranian media reveals missile-filled underground facility
LIVE! Iranian media reveals missile-filled underground facility

Dialogue, diplomacy key to resolving West Asia: Modi in LS
Dialogue, diplomacy key to resolving West Asia: Modi in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament on the West Asia crisis, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy, ensuring the safety of Indians in the region, and addressing concerns about fuel and food security.

Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield

The question is no longer whether the war will expand. It has.The next few days will tell us whether the war stabilises around Hormuz or whether the Strait itself becomes the trigger for a far larger rupture.What to watch for over the...

Argentina Steps Up LPG Supply To India
Argentina Steps Up LPG Supply To India

Argentina has significantly increased its LPG exports to India to help mitigate shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This partnership is becoming increasingly important for India's energy security.

Gulf War: India Is In A Catch-22 Situation
Gulf War: India Is In A Catch-22 Situation

India's handling of the Iran crisis reflects a growing strain between strategic autonomy and geopolitical alignment, observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO