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Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have started their journey from the Persian Gulf and are expected to cross the war-hit Strait of Hormuz before heading to Indian ports, ship tracking data showed. LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, sailing close to each other, on Monday afternoon, were near the waters between Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands -- possibly to make their identity clear to Iranian authorities before they cross the Strait. 

The two ships were among the 22 Indian flagged vessels that were stranded in the Persian Gulf after the war in the Middle East nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world. 

Ship tracking data showed the two ships could cross the strait sometime on Monday before heading to Indian ports. Previously, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG or roughly a day's cooking gas consumption of the country, had safely reached the Indian shore. 

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in West Asia broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the West side of the Strait and four on the East side.

In the last few days, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety. LPG carrier Shivalik reached Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, while another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla port in Gujarat the next day. Two LPG carriers had started their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14. -- PTI

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