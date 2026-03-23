Trump says US talking with 'a top person' in Iran

21:35





Speaking to reporters in Florida, the president clarified that these negotiations do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.





When asked about the identity of the interlocutor, Trump described the individual as "a top person," further explaining the current state of the Iranian hierarchy following recent military operations.





"Don't forget: We've wiped out the leadership phase one, phase two, and largely phase three. But we're dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader. You know it's a little tough; they've wiped out, we've wiped out everybody," Trump noted.





The president confirmed that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have been central to these talks, though the specific Iranian official remains unidentified.





Addressing the absence of the Supreme Leader from the process, Trump stated, "No, not the Supreme Leader," adding that "we have not heard from the son. Every once in a while you'll see a statement made, but we don't know if he's living."





Expressing a lack of recognition for the new cleric's authority, he remarked, "I don't consider him really the leader." -- ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that the United States is currently engaged in high-level discussions with a "top person" within the Iranian leadership in an effort to secure a resolution to the ongoing conflict.