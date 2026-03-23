HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump says US talking with 'a top person' in Iran

Mon, 23 March 2026
Share:
21:35
image
US President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that the United States is currently engaged in high-level discussions with a "top person" within the Iranian leadership in an effort to secure a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, the president clarified that these negotiations do not involve the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. 

When asked about the identity of the interlocutor, Trump described the individual as "a top person," further explaining the current state of the Iranian hierarchy following recent military operations.

"Don't forget: We've wiped out the leadership phase one, phase two, and largely phase three. But we're dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader. You know it's a little tough; they've wiped out, we've wiped out everybody," Trump noted.

The president confirmed that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have been central to these talks, though the specific Iranian official remains unidentified.

Addressing the absence of the Supreme Leader from the process, Trump stated, "No, not the Supreme Leader," adding that "we have not heard from the son. Every once in a while you'll see a statement made, but we don't know if he's living."

Expressing a lack of recognition for the new cleric's authority, he remarked, "I don't consider him really the leader." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump says US talking with 'a top person' in Iran
LIVE! Trump says US talking with 'a top person' in Iran

Iran denies Trump's talks claim, cites military motive
Iran denies Trump's talks claim, cites military motive

"The US President's statements are within the framework of efforts to reduce energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans," the ministry stated.

'Missiles Flew Past Us'
'Missiles Flew Past Us'

'We are getting used to the constant alerts to take shelter, listening to sonic booms from jets flying above us, hearing news of neighbouring ports being targeted, and being the only ship in the terminal.'

Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield

The question is no longer whether the war will expand. It has.The next few days will tell us whether the war stabilises around Hormuz or whether the Strait itself becomes the trigger for a far larger rupture.What to watch for over the...

Meghalaya council bars non-tribals from polls after unrest
Meghalaya council bars non-tribals from polls after unrest

The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya has approved an amendment restricting participation in council elections to only Scheduled Tribe members, following weeks of unrest and ethnic tensions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO