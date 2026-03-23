Trump is 'defanging Iranian regime': US treasury secy

08:43

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to the Middle East.

Bessent said that Trump's actions are aimed at making the world a safer place.

"US President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to the Middle East. Given another year or two, it would have been impossible to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. There is no prosperity without security, and what we had before was the illusion of security. Thanks to President Trump's decisive action, our world is now a safer and more secure place," Bessent said on X while sharing a video of his interview with NBC's Meet the Press.





Bessent said that Trump is using "the only language the Iranians understand", by threatening to destroy the countrys power plants unless Tehran fully opens the Strait of Hormuz that has been a point of contention between the two sides in this war.





Meanwhile, Iran has warned of retaliatory attacks on regional infrastructure if Trump follows through on his ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz.





Trump has said he will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if it fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Israeli forces attacked the Qasmiyeh Bridge, a key crossing linking Lebanon's south to the rest of the country, in an escalation that President Joseph Aoun called a "prelude to ground invasion," as per Al Jazeera.