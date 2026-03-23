Trump backed down after firm warning: Iran state TV

17:33

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike in Lebanon. Karamallah Daher/Reuters





The original deadline had been set for around 0000 GMT on Tuesday, but Trump announced on Monday that it would be pushed back. In response, Iranian state television displayed an on-screen graphic stating that the U.S. president had backed down following what it described as Iran's firm warning.





In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has instructed the Department of War to postpone military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days subject to the success of the ongoing discussions, noting that United States and Iran had "very good and productive conversation" regarding total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.





The announcement came as the war between Israel-US and Iran has entered its fourth week. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the conversations will continue through the week.





"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," Trump said.





"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy Infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added. -- Agencies and ANI

Iranian state television on Monday issued Tehran's first response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz by five days.