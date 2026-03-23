Situation in West Asia is worrisome: PM in Parliament

14:13





Modi says, "The situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last 2-3 weeks, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have provided the details of the situation to the House. This conflict has been going on for more than 3 weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict..."





"India has extensive trade relations with countries at war and affected by the conflict. The region where the conflict is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries around the world, particularly for a large portion of our crude oil and gas needs. This region is also important for us for another reason. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. Commercial ships operate there. The number of Indian crew members is also very high. Due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from the Parliament."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Lok Sabha on the current situation in the Middle East.