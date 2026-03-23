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Sensex plunges 1,836 pts; Nifty down to 22,512

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plummeted on Monday, in tandem with an extremely weak trend in global markets as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of a slowdown. Rising crude oil prices due to the war, which has entered its fourth week, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also made investors risk-averse. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,836.57 points, or 2.46 per cent, to settle at 72,696.39. During the day, it plunged 1,974.52 points, or 2.64 per cent, to 72,558.44. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 601.85 points, or 2.60 per cent, to end at 22,512.65.

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