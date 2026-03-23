Sensex plunges 1,836 pts; Nifty down to 22,512

17:27





The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,836.57 points, or 2.46 per cent, to settle at 72,696.39. During the day, it plunged 1,974.52 points, or 2.64 per cent, to 72,558.44. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 601.85 points, or 2.60 per cent, to end at 22,512.65.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plummeted on Monday, in tandem with an extremely weak trend in global markets as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of a slowdown. Rising crude oil prices due to the war, which has entered its fourth week, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also made investors risk-averse.