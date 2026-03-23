Sensex crashes 1,500 pts as 48-hour US ultimatum nears

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Reflecting the nervousness, the Nifty 50 index opened at 22,611, declining by 503 points, while the BSE Sensex was down by 1,571 points. Market experts highlighted that global uncertainty is driving investors away from risk assets. -- ANI

The domestic equity markets started the week on a weak note on Monday, witnessing heavy selling pressure as investors shifted towards safer assets amid rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. The market sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, triggering fears of an intensified conflict in the coming days.