Rupee at fresh record low of 94.03/USD

16:22





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.84 and kept losing ground throughout the day, before breaching the 94-mark against the US dollar for the first time to settle at 94.03 (provisional), down 50 paise from its previous close. The rupee went past the 93-mark against the greenback on Friday after crashing 64 paise to settle at 93.53. -- PTI

The rupee breached the 94/dollar barrier for the first time, slumping 50 paise to a new record closing low of 94.03 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday, as spiralling global crude prices and unabated foreign fund outflows unnerved investors. A strengthening US dollar and a steep decline in the domestic equity markets further weakened the local unit, forex traders said.