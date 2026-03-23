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PM did not say anything new, discussion should happen: Priyanka

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say anything new in his statement on the West Asia situation in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted on Monday and demanded a Parliament discussion so all sides can put forward their views in the matter. 

The prime minister said in his statement that the security of Indians has been the government's biggest priority in times of conflict, and the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and also ready to extend every assistance. He also termed the situation "worrisome" with an adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people. 

Asked about the prime minister's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House complex, "He informed the country about the situation, did not say anything new." 

"The notice we have given for discussion should happen so that we can also reply and all sides can put forward their views. It would be good that a discussion happens in Parliament," the Congress general secretary said. In his remarks, Modi said cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war, yet the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected. 

"We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he said. The prime minister also said the conflict has created unexpected challenges, including economic, humanitarian and those related to national security. PTI

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