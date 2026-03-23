HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Paytm to be largest in India for both online, offline

Mon, 23 March 2026
Share:
12:40
image
Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications, continues to maintain a dominant merchant payments platform, which is expected to drive its growth over the next two years, brokerage Jefferies on Monday.

The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,350, projecting a 22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between FY26 and FY28, along with expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins. Jefferies said Paytm's merchant platform is rapidly emerging as the largest in India across online and offline channels, supporting higher payment volumes and faster loan origination.

The platform, with an active base of 45 million merchants, is expected to benefit from rising subscription device penetration and operating leverage. Payments gross merchandise value (GMV) is forecast to grow at 23 per cent CAGR over FY26 to FY28, reaching Rs 35 lakh crore by FY28 from Rs 24 lakh crore estimated for FY26, underpinned by a growing base of 13 million installed Soundbox devices, the brokerage added. 

The company has also piloted an artificial intelligence-powered conversational Soundbox across 10,000 outlets and may maintain pricing to strengthen market share, the report noted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Air Canada plane, firetruck collide at New York airport
Air Canada plane, firetruck collide at New York airport

An Air Canada plane collided with a ground vehicle at La Guardia Airport, resulting in a ground stop and significant flight disruptions, impacting travel plans for countless passengers.

LIVE! Paytm to be largest in India for both online, offline
LIVE! Paytm to be largest in India for both online, offline

Neither Israel Nor Iran Wants A Quick End To The War
Neither Israel Nor Iran Wants A Quick End To The War

Israel wishes to continue its bombing campaign until Iran's military and industrial infrastructure are degraded to a point where it ceases to pose a threat to Israel.Iran, for its part, has learnt from its experience in the 12-day war of...

Indian among 161 hurt from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 161 hurt from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian national sustained a minor injury in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in a residential area. Emergency teams responded to the incident, and authorities urged the public to rely on official...

Manipur tense as mob targets Kuki Zo Council chairman's home
Manipur tense as mob targets Kuki Zo Council chairman's home

Tensions flared in Manipur as a mob tried to enter the residence of the Kuki Zo Council chairman, prompting intervention by security forces and raising concerns about ongoing unrest.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO