Paytm to be largest in India for both online, offline

12:40





The brokerage retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,350, projecting a 22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between FY26 and FY28, along with expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins. Jefferies said Paytm's merchant platform is rapidly emerging as the largest in India across online and offline channels, supporting higher payment volumes and faster loan origination.





The platform, with an active base of 45 million merchants, is expected to benefit from rising subscription device penetration and operating leverage. Payments gross merchandise value (GMV) is forecast to grow at 23 per cent CAGR over FY26 to FY28, reaching Rs 35 lakh crore by FY28 from Rs 24 lakh crore estimated for FY26, underpinned by a growing base of 13 million installed Soundbox devices, the brokerage added.





The company has also piloted an artificial intelligence-powered conversational Soundbox across 10,000 outlets and may maintain pricing to strengthen market share, the report noted. -- PTI

Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications, continues to maintain a dominant merchant payments platform, which is expected to drive its growth over the next two years, brokerage Jefferies on Monday.