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Oil prices crash 9% as Trump pauses Iran strike plans

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Crude oil prices pared early gains to hit the lower circuit on Monday, declining 9 percent to Rs 8,431 per barrel in futures trade, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the April delivery initially opened higher and gained Rs 362, or 4 percent, to hit an intraday high of Rs 9,620 per barrel. 

However, prices later reversed sharply, plunging Rs 827, or 9 percent, to Rs 8,431 per barrel -- its lower circuit limit. 

Analysts said the sharp reversal came after easing geopolitical tensions following the US decision to pause potential strikes on Iranian energy facilities. 

Crude prices also tumbled in the overseas markets. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for the May contract declined $7.24, or 7.37 percent, to $90.99 per barrel, while Brent for the same month delivery dropped $6.70, or 6.30 percent, to $99.71 per barrel in New York. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he has "instructed the Department of War to postpone all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period". 

This is subject to the "success" of the ongoing "meetings and discussions," he said. -- PTI

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